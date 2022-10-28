‘Homely’ Northamptonshire village pub will finally reopen after being closed for almost THREE years

The village of Great Brington has been without its only public house for two-and-a-half years - but that is about to change.

The long-awaited reopening of the Althorp Coaching Inn is set to take place on the evening of Thursday, November 3 when residents can finally feast their eyes on the rural pub’s refurbishment.

General manager Matt Skidmore said: “We wanted to keep its rustic charm and make it an extension of people’s homes. It has got that rustic chic but feels really homely and comforting.”

The vision of the pub can be attributed to its interior designer, Rosie Kinsella, who took inspiration from wildflowers from the Althorp estate.

The independent family-owned Althorp Coaching Inn has kept many of its old features such as the tables and artwork but staff have breathed new life into the premises with fresh interior decor, a cosy fireplace and a sheltered outdoor seating area adorned with fairy lights.

The pub’s appearance is not the only big change. The new menu, compiled by the pub’s head chef, Lee White, changes on a monthly basis to ensure dishes are kept seasonal and uses local ingredients.

When this newspaper was invited to the Althorp Coaching Inn to see the pub’s transformation, Lee put together some pan-seared duck, which was perfectly tender and tasty.

Matt said: “All the trades that worked on the pub are Northampton-based. Being fully independent, it is something we are quite proud of.”

The Althorp Coaching Inn soft launched on Friday, October 21 and Matt told this newspaper that feedback has been “great” so far.

He added: “People love the welcome they get. Staff make sure everybody feels at home.”

To keep up to date with the Althorp Coaching Inn, download their app at www.althorpcoachinginn.co.uk or follow their Facebook page.

Take a look at photographs of the Althorp Coaching Inn ahead of its official launch next week:

2. The Althorp Coaching Inn General manager, Matt Skidmore, and head chef Lee White. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

