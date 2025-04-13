Homefulness professional organisers expands into Northamptonshire

By Caroline Caron Dhaouadi
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Our London-based business, Homefulness, has just launched a new branch based in Wellingborough, bringing our professional home organising services to households across Northamptonshire—including Kettering, Milton Keynes, Bedford, and surrounding villages.

We’re a women-led business with a warm, judgment-free approach to transforming cluttered or chaotic spaces into calm, functional homes. Our new branch is led by Zanelle, one of our star organisers, who recently moved to Wellingborough and will head up the local team.

Pantry cupboard organised by Homefulness
