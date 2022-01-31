Holly's the wind beneath Daventry mayor's wings when she takes to skies for Muscular Dystrophy

Cllr Karen Tweedale will be strapped to the outside of an aeroplane for a fundraising wing walk in May.

She has already plunged from the skies in honour of Holly, who is the inspiration behind her year of fundraising as mayor.

Her skydive last year and other fundraising events have helped raise £5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale with her friend Holly.

Karen told The Gusher: "I first met Holly in sunny Turkey in 2004 when she was just 11 years old.

"She was a beautiful little blonde lady with Rapunzel hair flowing down her back. She had so much charisma and hope for her future - we were floored by her genuineness and outlook on life."

Holly lives with FSH Muscular Dystrophy.

She was diagnosed aged seven and by the age of 12, Holly was wheelchair reliant. Now 29, she is also starting to lose some of the use of her hands which are key in helping her transfer from her wheelchair.

Holly with her dog Dexter.

The mayor added: "Holly has refused to let her diagnosis dictate her life and lives as normal a life as possible working with children in her local community. She is such a kind hearted spirit always thinking of others before herself."

Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken and waste away, leading to an increasing level of disability.

Holly said: “If you knew Karen, you’d know she’s not exactly a thrill seeker. I can’t believe she’s doing it; I don’t think she can either! I just know she’s determined and really wants to raise as much money as she can before her mayor’s term ends in a few months.

"I’ll never be able to thank her enough for her efforts and I’m always wishing I could do more. However, one thing I can do is help her with getting the word around to help raise funds.

“I hope and believe one day there will be a cure, or at the very least something to slow the progression. This is why this charity’s work is so important and I’m so grateful to Karen and everyone involved in fundraising. Thank you to everyone who donates and takes part.”