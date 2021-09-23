Hobbs' memorial football match in Daventry will help people with autism
A memorial football match held in honour of Daventry Football Club 'legend' Malcolm Hobbs has raised £500.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:56 am
A cheque was presented to Dogs for Good by the Hobbs' family prior to Saturday's game against Wisbech.
Funds have been raised in Malcolm's memory after he lost his battle with illness earlier this year aged 83.
More information can be found about the charity at www.dogsforgood.org/