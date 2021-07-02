High standard of sports coaching offered to Daventry children at basketball summer camps

More children in Daventry are taking up basketball.

To cement the growing interest for basketball in Daventry the two E-Act academies – Parker and DSLV – have come together to offer the sport to students.

Based at the senior sports hall at DSLV, the camps will offer both a starting point for primary school pupils as well as more advanced coaching for those wishing to progress in the sport.

The coaches at the camps have vast experience at junior level.

Kim Thompson is the current East Midlands coach of the year. She is also a coach on the Basketball England talent pathway programme that works towards players getting into the national squad.

Steve Pearl is a teacher at Parker. He has won numerous national championships at club, regional and national level as well as sending players on full scholarships to college in the United States.

The camps are particularly aimed at younger school pupils and are based at the DSLV school site to accommodate their primary school. The camps, however, are open to all school students in Daventry and the surrounding area.

Simon Cox, the executive head of both schools said: “We are delighted to offer these camps as a real positive outlet for young people during the long summer holidays. After the amount of time that has been spent out of school during the pandemic, we wanted there to be something for them to do other than mobile phones and other electronic devices.

"We are making a very nominal charge to people taking part – other camps charge £20 a day – for what we believe will be coaching of the highest standard."