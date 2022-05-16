Help keep Daventry clean with May litter pick walk

People in Daventry are invited to a community clean up later this month.

Daventry Town Council’s next litter pick takes place on Saturday, May 28, covering The Fishponds area.

The organised litter picks will be led by DTC Community Ranger, Charlotte Jones with accompanying town councillors and council staff members.

Keep Daventry tidy.

Daventry Town Council litter picks are a regular monthly event and are not only great for the environment but being in the fresh air also provides benefits for both physical and mental health.

Pickers should meet at Daventry Town Council at 11am on Saturday, May 28, at Hood Road Stores Car Park, Hood Rd, Daventry, NN11 4JT.

Equipment is provided and all ages welcome. Children in attendance will need to be supervised by a responsible adult.

This litter pick is organised and funded for by Daventry Town Council.