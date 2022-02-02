Help is at hand for people struggling with cost of living crisis in Daventry

Citizens Advice warns that crisis support - including referrals to food banks and advice on emergency one-off grants - has reached unprecedented heights.

Debt caseworker Rozee Willoughby, who works for Daventry & District Citizens Advice, said: "We work with people who are suffering financial hardship, and/or struggling to manage their finances/debt.

"We look at benefit entitlement and help with the applications. We advise and/or support the clients to make applications to reduce bills, like water reductions, council tax reduction etc."

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you getting all the help you're entitled to?

She said the charity has seen a rise in people needing help.

Rozee said: "We have definitely seen an increase in people needing support with debt, benefits and finances, whether they refer themselves or a professional makes a referral for them."

A good way to reduce outgoings for a low income/struggling household is:

Look at council tax reduction, are you eligible?

Our campaign to highlight the rising cost of living.

Water, you may be entitled to a water reduction of up to 80 per cent with the extra care assessment. It is for those on a low income and/or disabilities that require the use of more water.

Are there available grants to support people, like the warm home discount, the household support fund etc.

Are your benefits correct? Unfortunately this can be miscalculated, if you are getting more than you are entitled they will give you an overpayment and expect this to be repaid, and if you could be getting underpaid. Also, you may be entitled to benefits you aren't claiming.

Keeping on top of your budget. With outgoing expenses going up, it's important to be aware of your budget and keep it up to date to avoid debt building in the background.

The charity in Daventry.

Rozee told The Gusher: "If you are in debt or are financially struggling, it's really important to stay in touch with your creditors. If they don't know they can't support you.

"We can support depending on the clients' needs; sometimes it's advice for the client to action, or we can act on the clients' behalf and communicate with creditors/ benefits agencies for the client. We follow the client's case through until the end/ if the client withdraws."

Ian Young, energy team leader for Citizens Advice Consumer Service, said: "We know this is a stressful and worrying time. We’re encouraging people to consider small ways they can make savings at home wherever possible and make sure they’re getting all the support they’re entitled to. If you’re struggling, worried you might not be able to afford to top up your meter, or having any issues with your energy supplier, don’t hesitate to contact our consumer service so that we can help you find a way forward.”

To contact the charity, email: [email protected], telephone (01327) 701646 or visit www.citizensadvicedaventryanddistrict.co.uk