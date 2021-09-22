Hard work and discipline pays off for young boxing aces from Weedon academy

Jack and Tierney.

Head coach Aaron Hill paid tribute to Jack Wheeler, 11, Louey Harper, 13 and Tierney Backland, 17.

Aaron told the Daventry Express: "We have worked tirelessly since being able to reopen our doors after coronavirus restrictions.

"We've had amazing results from two local boxers representing our club and region at the first show since lockdown. Jack recently took part in his first skills boxing contest in Braunstone, with Tierney Backland outclassing and outpunching her opponent with a stoppage in the third round."

Louay prepares for the weekend.

Louey Harper, 13, remains undefeated in his first three outings and has made it to the last weekend of the National Championship rounds in Newcastle Arena.

Aaron said: "Louey has worked extremely hard three to four evenings a week for the past few months, sacrificing his social life and committing himself in the gym and sparring bigger and older opponents in preparation for, what could be, the biggest fight of his young life and our clubs."

Louey successfully became the East Midlands Champion and is now the recognised Midlands Champion of England and will be representing Midlands Boxing - and Weedon - when he steps into the ring on Saturday.

"The semi final contest against a boxer who has already won the county title for his own home town and, if/when successful, Louey will step into the ring for the National Championship Finals on Sunday to box for the National British Title," added Aaron.

"Weedon Boxing Academy is incredibly proud and excited for this opportunity to put our boxers and charity run club on the big stages."