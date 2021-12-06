Green-minded volunteers help gardens in Long Buckby bloom

Nick Roberts, Andrew Mikolajski and Mark Jelley.

Three talks have taken place at Buckby Library & Hub focusing on permaculture for gardeners, wildlife, sustainable farming, and the importance of protecting the natural environment at a local level.

The speakers were Nick Roberts, Andrew Mikolajski and Mark Jelley and each event was at capacity.

Attendees were invited to make a donation to support the upkeep of Buckby Library & Hub’s Coronavirus Recovery Gardens Project.

This initiative has led to the redesign and replanting of the garden areas around the library building in the centre of Long Buckby.

Grants to support the development were awarded by Anglian Water Positive Difference Fund, Nineveh Trust, the People’s Postcode Lottery Neighbourhood Trust and the Finnis Scott Foundation.

Members of Long Buckby’s Gardening Club helped to prepare and plant the Market Place and car park areas, while library volunteers put up an all-weather gazebo in the courtyard garden..