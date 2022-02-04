Green-minded Daventry business wins prestigious innovation award for ground-breaking product
The award was presented to RBT at a black-tie ceremony for the development of a water-based disinfectant that kills coronavirus
A Daventry business has walked away with an innovation award for its ground-breaking product.
The Medilink Midland Innovation Award 2022 was awarded to Residual Barrier Technology (RBT).
“This is a wonderful result for the RBT team, and a corroboration of the efforts exhausted to create a world class product conforming to the current global ESG initiative,” said Nick Swan, Commercial Director.
The award gives recognition to the company that has developed the most innovative technology, design or process giving major business improvement or end-user benefits.
RBT has been recognised for the development of its innovative water-based disinfectant, Protectus Viridis. It forms the basis for a ground-breaking range that achieves clinically proven broad spectrum kills on harmful bacteria, viruses, and yeast, including Coronavirus, and is independently tested to be 99.999 percent effective.
Christine Brander, RBT’s founder and CEO, started the business in 2008. She recognised the need for more effective and biodegradable sanitising solutions while researching anti-bacterial coatings for one of her other businesses that supplies sinks and wash stations to the NHS.
Along with her brother Stuart, Christine also manages Die-Pat; a business set up by their mother in 1966. Together they have built Die-Pat up to be the largest UK catering supplier and both have an active role in the day-to-day management of RBT.