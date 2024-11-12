Greedy Gordons hospitality hero celebrates award success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greedy Gordons hospitality hero Richard Gordon is celebrating award success after being named Businessman of the Year at the prestigious Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards 2024.

Richard Gordon, Director of Greedy Gordons, joined fellow county champions at the black-tie awards ceremony where he was announced as winner of the highly coveted category award.

The judges’ comments highlighted how, from an impressive high standard of finalists, there could ‘only be one winner’ and remarked how winner Richard ‘stood out for their authenticity, their infectious passion and astounding dedication to supporting the local community’.

Greedy Gordons Director, Richard Gordon, who runs the group’s portfolio of pubs and culinary venues in Northamptonshire with business partner Sonya Harvey, said: “This award means everything to me. To come from where I have come and to guide our business to where we are now through all our troubles, to be recognised in this way is a career defining moment for me – it means everything.

Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards 2024 celebrity host Alex Horne with Businessman of the Year Award winner Richard Gordon of Greedy Gordons and Gavin Henson, Commercial Manager at More Recruitment Group, who were award category sponsors.

“I dedicate this award to all the team at Greedy Gordons because without them I wouldn’t be standing here. To anyone thinking of entering these awards next year I would say always enter, it is always great to get your name and your business out there – it’s a great platform and recognises great people. The awards are a fantastic evening out, great food, great company, great people, excellent networking and just really is the place to be!”

Esteemed guests from the region’s business community congregated for the acclaimed awards ceremony conducted by celebrity host Taskmaster’s Alex Horne. The TV personality took to the stage alongside his musical comedy band, The Horne Section to entertain more than 500 guests attending the annual awards event at the County Ground in Northampton.

Richard added: “It was a well organised, fun and amazing awards night. Obviously, the highlight for me was having the honour of winning but I can say hand on heart it’s the best awards night I have ever attended, it was such a great night.”

The multi award-winning Greedy Gordons culinary collection of venues includes: The Red Lion in Cranford, The Snooty Fox in Lowick, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, The Buttery Café and The Greedy Gordons Farm Shop in Woodford.

For more information go to https://greedygordons.co.uk/