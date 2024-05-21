‘Grateful’ Daventry family-owned business has been presented with the King’s Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Daventry business has been presented with the prestigious King’s Award accolade for business excellence.

The team behind Viridian, a company that manufactures and sells ethical health supplements, received a specially designed glass trophy and a Royal Warrant Certificate from HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, last week.

Being one of the first to receive the award from King Charles III, the Daventry-based company won the King's Award in the International Trade category for consistent development in international sales last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Thallon Steenson, Viridian’s managing director, said: “It’s a great honour to receive the prestigious King’s Award for International Trade and to celebrate this achievement with everybody who has supported Viridian. We are also thrilled to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire to Viridian.”

Sue Eaton, Seb Leonard, Holly Thallon Steenson, Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson, Paul Bridgen, Ann-Marie Morris, and Martin Clarkson pictured together with the Viridian accolade.

Last week, Saunders Watson visited the company, had a tour of the facilities, and spoke with employees. He said: “I’m delighted to present this King’s Award to Viridian, which recognises the tremendous work they are doing here and globally to help the health of others and their communities. I’d like to congratulate everyone at Viridian.

King Charles III invited the company to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 2023 King’s Award for Enterprise winners last year.

The company was founded in December 1999 by Cheryl Thallon.

Cheryl Thallon’s daughter, Holly, said: “We are passionate about helping our communities to greater health and wellness by developing supplements that make a difference to people’s long-term wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-standing business looks forward to celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.