Good clean fun for all the family at Daventry's Mop Fair

All the fun of the fair. Here's a library picture from the mop fair. Are you in the picture?

There's three days of fun at the Muggeridge fun fair, starting tomorrow at 6pm, then on Saturday from midday until 10pm and Sunday from midday until 6pm.

Organisers say thrill-seekers are invited to try new rides at the event, held at the Old Gas Works car park and The Hollow.

Children will also enjoy meeting cartoon characters and not-so scary dinosaurs from Creature Events.