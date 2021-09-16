Good clean fun for all the family at Daventry's Mop Fair
Families are invited to buckle up for Daventry's Mop Fair this weekend.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:30 am
There's three days of fun at the Muggeridge fun fair, starting tomorrow at 6pm, then on Saturday from midday until 10pm and Sunday from midday until 6pm.
Organisers say thrill-seekers are invited to try new rides at the event, held at the Old Gas Works car park and The Hollow.
Children will also enjoy meeting cartoon characters and not-so scary dinosaurs from Creature Events.