‘Go wild in the showroom’: Daventry kitchen supply shop introduces new display to fuel expansion

Building on its presence with four showroom displays in town after launching in 2008, the business is now offering an additional kitchen display to encourage people to experiment with different styles and designs.

The firm in Station Close, Daventry, owned by Paul Rowles, has been providing “beautiful” and “bespoke” kitchens, along with personal service, to the people of Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, and Market Harborough for more than 15 years now.

The small professional team is said to offer a complete service, from concept to completion, including an appointment to get the measurements and initial design mapped out, followed by a 3D model of the space with a detailed breakdown of the costs.

Miriam Ross, 46, from Paul Rowles Kitchens, said: “I think it's really important that they can come in and have a touch and a feel of everything because it's a very tactile experience.

Paul Rowles Kitchens team members Paul and Miriam pictured together.

“It's really good that they can come in and just go wild in the showroom.”

Miriam joined the team back in 2014. She witnessed firsthand how the company developed, including how the number of employees increased from one to five designers.

“We just love happy customers. We love transforming their kitchens.

“All we want to do is just make the space the best possible space for them to use. And obviously it's brilliant that it looks beautiful, but it has to be practical for them. And it's lovely to get to know the families,” said Miriam.

Paul Rowles Kitchens team members Sara and Liv pictured together.

According to Miriam, the company broadened its product line in 2019 and is currently providing custom-made bedrooms and home offices as a result of client demands and their growing popularity.

“We supply bespoke kitchens. We create something that is tailored exactly to suit the customer's needs. The results are never the same.

“We can cater for all budgets. Sometimes I think people shy away from us and think they might not be able to afford us, but we are really affordable,” said Miriam.

The Paul Rowles Kitchens team recently extended the showroom, which is in the final stages of completion.

“It was something that had been in Paul's mind to just offer more to our customers.

“He just wanted to have the space to be able to do more with it,” said Miriam.

To celebrate the shop's growth, Miriam disclosed that a live culinary demonstration event could take place at the location in November.

The company is open by appointment from Monday through Friday at 01327 300 506, but as of this weekend (September 28), it will also be open on Saturdays.