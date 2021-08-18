Go animal crackers with fun-filled family show in Daventry

Family fun in country park.

Ranger Rick's Animal Adventure is a 30-minute action-packed show taking place at Daventry Country Park.

Ranger Rick (or sometimes Ranger Rita) needs help from the audience to look after the animals he meets, including Owl, Otter, Spider, Heron and Bat.

Shows take place at the park's Lovell's Bay throughout the day and no booking is necessary - just turn up with a blanket or chairs and your favourite snacks and enjoy the show.

Have a hoot in Daventry.

The 30 minute shows take place at: 10.30am; 11.30am; 1.30pm; 2.30pm and 3.30pm.