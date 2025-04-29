Girls’ football team in Middleton Cheney scores second donation from Mulberry Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to a girls’ football team in Middleton Cheney, helping to fund an end of season awards ceremony.

Middleton Cheney FC has been an active part of the village since 1884. In 2024, over 200 children played in one of the youth teams, resulting in it becoming one of the biggest and most successfully run clubs in Oxfordshire. The club is now home to three girls’ teams, with the first one launching in 2023.

Mulberry Homes, which is providing new homes nearby at its Middleton Meadows development, is currently sponsoring the Under 13 Lionesses and last year enabled the team to purchase new home and away kits.

To continue its support of the players, the homebuilder has donated a further £1,000, which has gone towards purchasing trophies for the end of season awards ceremony on Saturday 17th May.

Middleton Cheney Under 13 Lionesses in their Mulberry Homes sponsored kit

Matthew Jordan, Middleton Cheney Under 13 Lionesses Manager, said: “Mulberry Homes providing a further donation to assist with costs of the end of season awards means that vital funds can be used in other areas of the club, helping to develop and support the young players.

“Donations like this are vital in supporting and promoting local charities and schemes, ultimately benefitting the local community. Thank you to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation and ongoing support.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are so proud to be continuing our partnership with the Under 13 Lionesses and to have donated £1,000 to their end of season awards. Middleton Cheney FC plays such an important role in the community and we’re honoured to be a part of its legacy.

“We hope the Under 13 Lionesses have a wonderful time celebrating all their successes of the season, and we’re looking forward to supporting them in the next season and beyond.”

The donation comes as part of the homebuilder’s Community Chest initiative, in which charities and public organisations local to Mulberry Homes’ developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of up to £1,000.

Middleton Meadows is a stunning development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, located off Waters Lane and set in the beautiful West Northamptonshire countryside.

The village of Middleton Cheney is just three miles away from the historic market town of Banbury in Oxfordshire and close by to the Cotswolds, providing residents with the ideal mix of rural living and modern convenience.

To find out more about Middleton Cheney FC and the Under 13 Lionesses, visit www.middletoncheneyfc.co.uk/team.asp?id=32.