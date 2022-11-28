Girlguiding group in Northamptonshire welcomes boost from Amazon's fulfilment centre

Girlguiding has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The donation went to the Girlguiding Warwickshire County. The group plans to use the money to help girls and units to access activities previously out of reach.

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

Girlguiding group welcomes boost from Amazon

“We are happy to donate to Girlguiding Warwickshire. We have many parents of Raimbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers here at Amazon in Daventry, and it’s a pleasure to support the organisation with this donation.”

Dorota Sochacka, an employee at Amazon in Daventry who nominated the charity for the donation, added:

“I’m pleased my team chose to support Girlguiding Warwickshire. Girlguiding offers a great place for young girls to meet friends, learn new skills and develop, and I’m happy to be part of a team that’s supporting them.”

County Commissioner Nicola Lomas from Girlguiding Warwickshire added:

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry. This donation will go towards supporting our programme of activities. Without funding like this, we would not be able to carry out the work that we do to support girls in our community.”

Girlguiding Warwickshire received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

