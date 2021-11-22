Giant snow globe, Christmas crafts and free festive fun for all the family in Daventry

Christmas fun in Daventry at the weekend. Thanks to Sue Bull for this picture.

Daventry Town Council's Christmas market features stalls selling Christmas inspired presents, crafts, decorations, clothing, plus food and drink gifts.

Rotary Danetre will be bringing Father Christmas along in hisis sleigh in the town centre. He will be accompanied by real reindeer and there's no need to book an appointment.

There's a giant snow globe experience for visitors to enjoy, as well as festive face-painting and various family entertainment.

There will be plenty of yummy hot food stalls and refreshments to keep people warm.