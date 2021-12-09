Generous community support gives early Christmas present for Long Buckby Feast Trust

The money is presented outside the Co-op in Long Buckby.

The charity has benefited over the past 12 months from the Co-op Community Fund.

At a ceremony outside Long Buckby’s Co-op, Julia Uttley (Long Buckby Co-op community pioneer) presented a cheque for £3,529.36 to the feast trustees.

The trustees were delighted by the kindness support of the Co-op and the community.

Hilary Bland, current chair of the organising committee, said: "We are thrilled to receive this donation from the Co-op Community Fund. It will enable us to run feast events next year, and beyond."