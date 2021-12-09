Generous community support gives early Christmas present for Long Buckby Feast Trust
Generous shoppers have helped raise £3,529.36 for the popular Buckby Feast.
The charity has benefited over the past 12 months from the Co-op Community Fund.
At a ceremony outside Long Buckby’s Co-op, Julia Uttley (Long Buckby Co-op community pioneer) presented a cheque for £3,529.36 to the feast trustees.
The trustees were delighted by the kindness support of the Co-op and the community.
Hilary Bland, current chair of the organising committee, said: "We are thrilled to receive this donation from the Co-op Community Fund. It will enable us to run feast events next year, and beyond."
If anyone would like to help run events for the Buckby Feast, contact secretary Michelle Wheaver on [email protected]