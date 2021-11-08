Gemma hangs up floristry scissors after ten blooming successful years in Daventry

Gemma and Stanley hand over the keys to Louise Leach-Rooke.

Louise Leach-Rooke has taken over Orange Blossom in High Street after Gemma made the tough decision to step down due to health reasons.

She told The Gusher: "I have been suffering with my back for many years and I have now been advised by doctors I can’t continue doing all I’m doing and need to slow down.

"This is where the lovely Louise comes in. I have known her for 13 years and she is an amazing florist. She has been helping me lots for the past six months and although it's emotional, I know it's for the best."

Gemma will continue her craft work with Stanley and the Bear.

Gemma is now focusing on her work with Stanley and the Bear, making exquisite little animals and people.

She named the business after her trusty Basset Hound cross, who has always been a big hit with her customers.

Gemma specialises in 2D and 3D work, making everything from Christmas robins to Paddington and even people's pets.

"I know a lot of my customers love Stanley and enjoy seeing him and everything he is up to," she added.

Visit Stanley and the Bear on Facebook for more of Gemma's work.