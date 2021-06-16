Future's bright for flourishing women's football club in Daventry

Exciting future for the club.

Daventry Town Ladies are pleased to announce a change in the management structure with the return of Ben Jones to work with Chrissy Chandler.

Ben and Chrissy will continue to be assisted by Marie French who was assistant manager last season.

Ben has previously worked successfully with Daventry Town Ladies before moving on to work with Northampton Town and Leamington Lions in the West Midlands Women's Premier League.

Ben's previous spell with Daventry saw many honours for the club. The club were Northamptonshire County League Champions in 2008, moving through the East Midlands regional league as Division 1 Champions in 2011 and then the Premier League Champions in 2012. 2012 also seeing the the club reaching the FA Cup first round proper.

After winning the County Cup in 2012 Ben was rewarded for Coach of the Year in the Daventry and District Sports awards that season before his final season was closed off by consolidating within the Midlands Combination Women's league in 2013 before his move to Northampton Town Ladies.

Chairman Derren Midson is delighted with the appointment.

He said: "I'm really delighted Ben has agreed to come back to Daventry Town and work with the ladies.