Free year-round specialist support for Northamptonshire companies from Silverstone Technology Cluster

Silverstone Technology Cluster is offering businesses free, one-to-one support

Free one-to-one support for 12 months from senior business figures is available for companies in Northamptonshire from the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC).

High-profile people from firms such as Siemens, BAE Systems, Amazon and Rolls-Royce can provide guidance through the group's Mentoring for Growth programme.

The help is for companies and their employees based in the STC region, which encompasses Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire.

Chief executive Pim van Baarsen said: “This Mentoring for Growth programme is completely free and can provide leaders and employees of businesses based in the our region with a dedicated expert on a variety of disciplines.

“Companies will receive impartial advice, support and practical insight, as well as a fresh perspective on their business, the challenges they’re facing or big decisions they’re making.

“Each specialist advisor can provide an independent and experienced sounding board to support companies as they work through questions and challenges.”

The 12 months of support is also free as part of the STC’s work with government-backed network Be the Business, sponsored by founding STC member MEPC Silverstone Park.

Current available mentors include head of research and development at Siemens, head of engineering services at BAE Systems, head of sales commercial segment at Amazon and the programme lead for strategy and future programmes at Rolls Royce

Adding to these are partners, directors, managers and other senior figures from Ernst and Young, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, McKinsey, Accenture, Cisco and GSK.

To highlight the types of support available and how it can be tailored, the STC is holding a special free webinar for interested companies on Thursday (June 3).