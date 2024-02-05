Free karting sessions at Northamptonshire go-kart racing hub as new academy launches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free karting sessions are set to take place at a Northamptonshire go-kart racing centre to celebrate their new academy launch.

Whilton Mill Karting and Outdoor Activity Centre is hosting several free events this month for people to discover more about the new karting academy.

Daniel Whittemore, the Whilton Mill Limited executive director, said: “Whilton Mill Kart Circuit is home to one of the biggest competitive go-kart racing clubs in the UK. But it’s much more than that, it’s a popular leisure destination for visitors of all ages to enjoy memorable experiences with friends or family.”

Founded in 1991, the Whilton Mill Centre is home to several major karting championships, including the British Kart Championship, and offers a variety of activities, such as go-karting, meetings, family days, quad bike trails, clay shooting, archery, and 4x4.

As a national hub for competitive go-kart racing, Whilton Mill now offers a structured path for anyone looking to transition from recreational karting to competitive racing.

The Whilton Mill Karting Academy offers coaching for juniors stepping up from 'arrive and drive' experiences into competitive go-kart racing.

The new modular learning programme includes practice sessions, six training modules, karting membership, and a new championship.

After completing the courses, learners are eligible to compete in the Whilton Mill Graduate Championship, which is scheduled to launch for members to enter towards the end of 2024. However, the core skills needed to race must be acquired first through attending each academy module.

Daniel Whittemore said: “The goal of the academy is to act as an entry point for the club and those wishing to start karting. Its purpose is to equip beginners with the skills and experience needed. If you wanted to start skiing, you would go to a ski school first. If you want to start karting, you attend the Whilton Mill Karting Academy.”

The academy training modules are provided by Whilton Mill in collaboration with Long Buckby-based Espire Education, an educational consultancy firm. Espire, a company founded by former kart racer and teacher Adam Sirett, is becoming well-known for using racing to bring STEM education to life.

Adam Sirett, Espire Education founder and senior coach, said: “With a background in teaching, race engineering, and a lifetime of kart racing, I founded Espire Education to help students learn STEM subjects through the exciting world of Motorsport.

Whilton Mill staff training pictured on track.

“I am thrilled to be working with Whilton Mill Karting Academy to teach students the foundations of going fast and develop them into complete racers.”

Whilton Mill is holding several launch events throughout February to allow people to learn more about the new Karting Academy.

These free events include individual 20-minute on-track trials in 160cc Honda-powered cadet karts. Every session kicks off with an informative talk from senior coach Adam Sirett at various arrival times throughout the day.

Bookings for the free Karting Academy trials can be made at tinyurl.com/academylaunch.

Limited spaces are available, and admissions are made on a first-come, first-served basis. During the entire event, drivers need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Although no prior driving experience is necessary, drivers must be at least 1.22 metres tall and between the ages of 6 and 11.

Attendees of the launch event are eligible for a 20 per cent discount on the practice and academy programmes.