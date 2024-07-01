Founder of multi-award winning Daventry company has been selected as national women’s business award finalist
Natalie Ellis, the owner of Rebox HR, a multi-award-winning HR consultancy business based in the Bragborough Hall Business Centre, has been selected for the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ award.
Natalie, 39, from Daventry, said: “It's a really big deal to be a part of it, and it's a huge milestone for us, so fingers crossed for us on the night. We're very much looking forward to representing Daventry at the awards in London.”
Natalie launched the business from her living room in February 2019. During the last five years, she developed it into a multi-award-winning HR consultancy, together with her colleague Faye Ramsey.
In 2023, Rebox HR became a six-figure business with clients throughout the country.
The team offers “flexible, practical, and commercially focused” HR support with various consulting services for small and medium-sized businesses across the UK.
“We've achieved a lot, but we've only been going for four years.
“It's always really important to support your small local business,” said Natalie.
The National Business Women’s Awards have been raising the profile of businesswomen nationally over the years.
This year’s awards opened to every businesswoman in the UK who started a company or worked in the business before January 1, 2024.
Made up of 22 categories, the entries are assessed by up to four national panel judges.
Natalie has been selected for the micro-category ‘Business Woman of the Year’. Participants in this category had to have made less than £1,000,000 in the last 12 months.
“We are really honoured to be a part of it. I'm really humbled by the process, so it's incredibly exciting for us,” said Natalie.
The founder is going to attend the Grand Awards Celebration in October 2024.
“The list of finalists is incredibly strong. Huge congratulations go out to all of the other finalists in this category. I'm really looking forward to celebrating with them on the night,” said Natalie.
