Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The founder of a pioneering ethical vitamin company in Northamptonshire has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cheryl Thallon, the founder of Viridian Nutrition, received the award during the 2024 Natural and Organics Innovation Award ceremony. This annual event, which has been held since 1997, brings innovators together to showcase their work and products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was in recognition of her commitment and dedication to the natural and organic industry, which spans over 40 years.

Cheryl Thallon, the founder of Viridian Nutrition, pictured with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

The family-owned business based in Daventry was also recognised for its innovative Viridian Collagen Pro Factors supplement, which earned it the title of Best New Supplement Product 2024.

Cheryl said: “The natural and organic sector is an industry I love. I am truly passionate and feel privileged to be able to help others achieve better health and wellness.

“Although we are all living longer, there are still many people with chronic illnesses, and it is our responsibility to take care of our own health and help take care of others, which is my mission. I feel very honoured to receive this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working in specialty health food stores, Cheryl "fell in love" with the natural goods movement. She developed an interest in nutrition and food supplements, and in 1999, she launched Viridian.

Viridian founder Cheryl Thallon and Aimee Benbow, Viridian nutrition director, pictured with the Natural and Organic Innovation Awards.

Viridian is a UK-based company that manufactures and sells ethical health supplements. The multi-award-winning range includes nutritional oils, supplements, and tinctures.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the vitamin company located in High March.

Aimee Benbow, the Viridian nutrition director, said: “I would like to give a huge thank you to all the stores that voted for us. Innovation is essential for the specialist health store, and Viridian is dedicated to developing the latest ethical, pure ingredients and innovative formulations exclusive to the specialist sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run business Viridian Nutrition was also awarded Best New Supplement Product 2024 for one of their products at this year’s ceremony.

Viridian nutritionists created the collagen supplement Collagen Pro Factors, which launched earlier this year.