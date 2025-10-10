Forterra marks four years supporting young driver safety with CarKraft

Northamptonshire-based building products manufacturer Forterra has supported CarKraft’s road safety initiative for a fourth consecutive year, supplying a Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) for the latest event on 28th September at the Porsche Centre, Silverstone.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CarKraft, organised by Northamptonshire Highways, aims to reduce avoidable accidents by educating new and learner drivers before they develop unsafe habits. The free sessions are primarily attended by people aged 17-30, but drivers of all ages are welcome.

At the September event, Forterra’s LGV was used to demonstrate the dangers of blind spots and the importance of maintaining safe distances around large vehicles. Forterra’s team, including LGV mechanic Martin Birkenhead and driver Linden Richards, guided attendees through practical demonstrations throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Millard from Northamptonshire Highways commented, “We’re proud to be able to provide these events for young drivers and are thankful for the continued support of companies like Forterra. Making our Northamptonshire roads safer for everyone is our mission, and Forterra’s support plays an essential role in delivering these vital messages.”

SGB-38795 Northamptonshire Highways Keith Millard (Centre) with Forterra's LGV driver Linden Richards (Left) and LGV Mechanic Martin Birkenhead (Right)

Area Transport Manager at Forterra Rory Locker said: “We’re happy to continue our involvement with CarKraft for another year of events. Road safety should be a shared responsibility, and events like this are so important in helping young people build their awareness before they gain full independence on the road. Engaging the attendees and making a difference is very rewarding.”

Forterra has supported the CarKraft initiative for several years and will also take part in the upcoming CarKraft event on 26th October 2025.

For more information on Forterra, please visit www.forterra.co.uk.

For more information on CarKraft, please visit www.carkraft.info.