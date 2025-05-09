Former owner of Aspers in Northampton town centre – who sold it after just a month – submits plans to open another 24/7 casino

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former owner of Aspers Casino in Northampton – who sold it off after just a month – has submitted plans to open another casino, this time in Daventry.

Dominic Rossookh has submitted proposals to convert a former bank at 44-46 High Street, Daventry, into a 24/7 casino.

In planning papers, Mr Rossookh said: “There are no physical changes happening to the building. We are applying for change of use.

“We will bring the building back to its very best, becoming a landmark building in Daventry once again. We will also be providing jobs and facilities to local people. We will endeavour to buy local produce and support other businesses local to us. We will also make regular charity donations.”

The former owner of Aspers Casino in Northampton, who sold it just a month after taking over, has submitted plans to open a new 24/7 casino in Daventry's High Street (left).

Daventry Town Council (DTC) has submitted an objection to the plans.

A DTC spokesperson said: “The proposed change of use would have a detrimental impact on the vitality and viability of the local area and its amenities. DTC would like to highlight concerns regarding the potential effects on the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities.

"The introduction of a 24-hour operated casino to the town centre could contribute further to issues such as financial difficulties and family/relationship breakdowns, which would adversely impact the safe environment, with increased anti-social behaviour, crime, and fear of crime.”

Mr Rossookh recently bought Aspers Casino in Northampton town centre, under the name N Casino Ltd, before selling it again just five weeks later in December.

One former employee at Aspers told the Chronicle & Echo: “Dominic came in and gave a big speech – he wanted to turn it into a poker room, made it all sound wonderful, that we’d all still have our jobs and everything would be fine. I felt uncomfortable, I told everybody I didn’t think it was going to work out. We all felt like that, but we wanted to give him a chance. He then sold it five weeks in, on December 8. We were called in and told it was sold again."

The former Aspers was then sold to a firm called 1st and Last Gaming Events. The building is currently closed down and is in the process of being stripped out.

In response to questions from the Chronicle & Echo, Mr Rossookh previously said: “I will say it wasn’t sold to be stripped. 1st and Last’s intentions were to trade.”

Residents have until May 23 to submit comments. A target decision date has been set by West Northamptonshire Council for May 29.

Click here to view the plans.