Former Daventry Express Deputy Editor in new business collaboration

A former Daventry Express Deputy Editor who now runs an award-winning PR agency, has joined forces with a client – bringing a combined 50 years of experience in a new marketing agency.

Amanda Chalmers of Chalmers News PR - and the 'Gusher' Deputy Editor between 2012-2014 - has joined professional forces with Bianca Rodrigues-Perry, to launch Bia’s Marketing Production & PR ahead of International Women's Day this week.

Brazilian-born Bianca – also known as the face of YouTube’s Bia’s Kitchen Show – is reprising her career after enjoying huge success as the co-owner of a marketing agency in her native Rio de Janeiro before moving to the UK with her new husband 15 years ago.

After enjoying success for her own brand through Amanda’s established Warwickshire PR agency, Bianca quickly recognised the potential for collaboration and the women, who hail from countries 5,500 miles apart, have now come together to combine their respective expertise to benefit businesses in Warwickshire and beyond.

Amanda Chalmers and Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Bia Rodrigues-Perry has over 20 years of experience in marketing and production, working with a portfolio of international brands including McDonalds, Gillette and M&Ms. She possesses the magic touch when it comes to elevating businesses or products to new heights, through a variety of tried and tested techniques, from essential marketing advice and support through to curating showcase events and productions which not only highlight - but celebrate - the brands.

Last year, just a few months into launching her show, she was crowned Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Awards.

Amanda Chalmers is a trained journalist with over three decades of experience who now boasts a portfolio of successful PR campaigns through her multi-award-winning agency. Her news desk experience and bulging contacts book combine with her boundless enthusiasm, integrity and tenacity to bring the best results for her clients every time. Working with PRs in her capacity as a former newspaper editor in south Warwickshire, Amanda understands exactly what it takes to make a story stand out to both the journalist and potential audience.

Both women have also been nominated for the Ladies First Professional Development Business Awards, Bianca for Businesswoman of the Year and Influencer of the Year and Amanda for Professional Services Excellence.

Bia’s Marketing Production & PR offers the full range of marketing and PR services including marketing strategies, branding, website design, social media ads, events planning, content creation and social media management. It also offers access to appearance and sponsorship opportunities on sister company Bia’s Kitchen Show, which now boasts more than 60k followers and 6.5k YouTube subscribers.

Bianca said: "When I decided to open my marketing and production agency, Amanda was the first person who came to mind for collaboration. Her exceptional PR skills, which elevated my cooking show over the past year, were invaluable.

“We share a unique dynamic—similar yet complementary in our differences—that enhances our teamwork. Marketing without PR can feel hollow, and I'm thrilled Amanda accepted being part of this project as my collaborator. And what better time to launch this venture than on the run up to International Women’s Day.”

Amanda launched Chalmers News PR in November 2018 after leaving newspapeers, going on to win two national awards for her work in the PR industry.

Of the collaboration, she said: “It was immediately apparent upon meeting Bianca for the first time in January last year how driven and ambitious she was – and how hard as a PR, I would have to work to keep pace with her dreams for her Bia’s Kitchen Show brand! But what was also clear was how closely our values and passions are aligned and we have worked together really effectively as PR and client to achieve great results.

“Now, with Bianca at a time in her life when she is ready to rebuild her professional reputation in the UK, we realised the potential for what could be achieved if we combined our respective skills and experience as a joint venture. We also both share a passion for supporting the independent food and drink industry, with most of my clients sitting in that sector.

“As a sole trader for the past six years, this presents an exciting opportunity for collaboration with a likeminded professional – who started off as a client and has now become a business associate. I am learning so much from Bianca and can’t help but be inspired every day by her energy and drive. We both have a huge appetite for success and I can’t wait to see what the future brings for Bia’s Marketing, Production & PR.”