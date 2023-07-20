News you can trust since 1869
FOR SALE: Six businesses in Northamptonshire from pubs to car parts shop

Fancy trying your hand at owning and running one of these businesses?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

There are plenty of businesses across Northamptonshire from traders to eateries.

Many are well-known and well respected, and it is not often they appear on the property market with the opportunity for someone else to take them over.

But for a handful of county business, now is the chance for a new owner to try their hand as they are currently for sale on Businessesforsale.com.

Below are six business across Northamptonshire, currently on the market.

Several businesses are on the market in Northamptonshire right now...

1. Businesses for sale in Northamptonshire

Several businesses are on the market in Northamptonshire right now... Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
The popular Nether Heyford pub is looking for a new leaseholder. It has a restaurant, beer garden and car park, as well as ample private accommodation upstairs. The annual turnover is £450,000 and the asking price is £40,000.

2. The Olde Sun

The popular Nether Heyford pub is looking for a new leaseholder. It has a restaurant, beer garden and car park, as well as ample private accommodation upstairs. The annual turnover is £450,000 and the asking price is £40,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
The motor business in Weedon Road, Northampton Parrs was originally established in 1957. The business has built up an "excellent" reputation and "very loyal" client base. Its annual turnover is £329,959 and the asking price is £150,000.

3. Parrs Motors Spares

The motor business in Weedon Road, Northampton Parrs was originally established in 1957. The business has built up an "excellent" reputation and "very loyal" client base. Its annual turnover is £329,959 and the asking price is £150,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
This coffee shop in "the centre of a historic and affluent midlands marketing town" - the exact location has not been specified - has been trading for years. The listing says there is a monthly farmers market that "vastly increases footfall, which contributes to this excellent business with a weekly turnover". Its annual turnover is £221,000 and the asking price is £55,000.

4. Coffee shop in Grade II listed building

This coffee shop in "the centre of a historic and affluent midlands marketing town" - the exact location has not been specified - has been trading for years. The listing says there is a monthly farmers market that "vastly increases footfall, which contributes to this excellent business with a weekly turnover". Its annual turnover is £221,000 and the asking price is £55,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
