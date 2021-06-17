Food delivery company creates jobs in Daventry ahead of summer launch
Jobs are being created when a food delivery company launches in Daventry next month.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:59 am
Deliveroo is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.
The expanding UK Deliveroo team are looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.
For more information, visit: deliveroo.co.uk/apply