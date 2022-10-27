Showing off the invention.

A bright spark mum from Flecknoe has designed a school bag that has the potential to save children’s lives.

When Laura Seago’s daughter started high school and needed to walk to and from the bus stop on her own, her mum insisted she use reflective clothing.

But it soon became apparent that there was nothing on the market that teens or tweens would deem acceptable for school that would also make them visible enough in the dark to put their parents’ minds at rest.

The lights could help save lives.

Laura knew that she couldn’t be the only parent or guardian in this position and set about designing a solution for families just like hers. After consulting with a team of young people and their parents about not only what was required but also about what designs and colours they would actually be happy to wear, Futliit was born.

Futliit is a grey backpack that has two LED light strips that can be turned on to ensure the child is seen from behind.

Laura said: “When my eldest daughter started at secondary school, she had to walk to and from the school bus. We live in a rural area and our village has no streetlights nor pavement.

“As the nights drew in, it soon became clear that walking in the road in her navy school uniform, she was practically invisible to drivers.”

The forward-thinking mother got to work on the concept.

The bag, which is £79.99, is turned on from a switch on the side.

There are three different settings, a slow flash, a fast flash and a constant light. The two LED strips can be operated separately, one from the left and one from the right, so the child can use a combination of light sequences to make them feel as safe and as visible as possible.

It also has three reflective triangles, that do not need to be turned on, running up the middle of the bag to further ensure your child is visible in the dark at all times.

