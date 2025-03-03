Five eateries in Northampton and beyond rated two or three stars for food hygiene in February 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.
Below are the five West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of February based on inspections completed in January.
