First phase of new Daventry neighbourhood takes major step forward with over 200 homes planned

A new neighbourhood in Daventry has taken a significant step forward after Midlands-based homebuilder Spitfire Homes and Crest Nicolson secured reserved matters approval to build 222 properties on land at Malabar Farm.

West Northamptonshire Council's strategic planning committee has approved current proposals, representing the first phase of the development, which will comprise a mix of one- to five-bedroom homes, 65 of which will be affordable. The wider scheme will also incorporate more than 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units.

Located on the western edge of Daventry, the 50-hectare development already has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes, meeting rising demand for homes due to employment growth, investment activity and strong connectivity links in the area.

Defined by its West Northamptonshire countryside setting and strategic location at the heart of the national road network, Daventry provides a rare and sought-after balance of urban and rural lifestyles.

Ben Leather, Managing Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“Daventry is a growing market with house hunters looking for accessible country living and an attractive work-life balance. Strong transport links and employment opportunities in the area make it particularly attractive for new home buyers, so we expect to see a lot of interest in these homes.

“We’re committed to meeting the rising demand for new homes across the Midlands region, supporting our vision to deliver high-quality, future-proofed homes fit for modern living. We recently made our debut in Northamptonshire, with work well underway at our nearby development in Kislingbury, so we’re really excited this scheme has also taken a positive step forward.”

Tim Brickley, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said:

“As part of our continued commitment to invest in new homes in the Midlands, we are pleased to have been granted planning permission for Malabar, adding to Crest Nicholson’s already strong offering for home buyers in the region.

“Our other local Daventry development, Monksmoor Park, has proven extremely popular with a wide range of home buyers over the last decade. We look forward to continuing our track record of delivering high quality communities for buyers looking for quality homes in well-connected locations.”

