Finalists for prestigious BICSc annual awards announced

The finalists for this year’s BICSc annual awards have been revealed after the organisation was inundated with an unprecedented 50 per cent increase in the number of entries.

This year’s awards, which are being held on Thursday 26th September at The Belfry Hotel and Resort, saw a huge hike in the number of applications on previous years.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, congratulated all the finalists for the prestigious, industry-leading awards and said the Institute had been delighted with the phenomenal number of entries for this year’s accolades, which includes new award categories.

He said: “We have an array of outstanding finalists for the BICSc Awards 2024, which celebrate the incredible work of leading lights from the professional cleaning industry. With a 50 per cent higher turnout for applications, this year was always going to be incredibly tough to judge. The finalists are a true reflection of all that is good about the cleaning industry.

Finalists from last year's awards

“We were inundated with applications and the standard of entries was outstanding. We were thrilled to see so many new individuals and companies entering our awards, which shine a well-deserved spotlight on the sector’s standout stars, showcasing the continued commitment to improve cleaning standards and the excellent level of professionalism within the global cleaning community.

“Our prestigious awards always rightly recognise the exceptional cleaning operatives who are so vitally important in all our everyday lives and continue to lead the way when it comes to delivering exceptional results worldwide.”

The BICSc Awards Finalists include:

· Innovation Award – Berkely Services UAE L.L.C., Bidvest Noonan and Integral UK Limited

Neil Spencer-Cook

· Environmental (ESG) Award – Total Clean, ServiceMaster by Deeland, and Tork (an Essity brand)

· Corporate Member of the Year – Top Mops Limited, The Mount Charles Group, and NCC Holding LLC

· Accredited Training Member of the Year – HMP Dumfries, Infracare Maintenance and Cleaning Services LLC, and Clarion Housing Association

· Assessor of the Year – Sirajuddin Mohammed (EFS Facilities Services Group), Dereck Toms (HMP Dumfries), and Ramu Thakuri (NCC Holding LLC)

· Accredited Trainer of the Year – Sarah Ford (Top Mops Limited), Markson Otakpnmwen (Mitie@Deloitte), and Immaculate Mukodir Angwena (Acciona Facility Services Middle East)

· Cleaning Operative of the Year – Carla Marinho (Bidvest Noonan), Louise Johnson (HW Facilities), and Mohammad Syful Islam Rahat Khalifa (Etisalat Facilities Management)

· Outstanding Candidate of the Year – Farhiyo Duhulow (Bidvest Noonan), Immaculate Mukodir Angwena (Acciona Facility Services Middle East), and Mohammad Syful Islam Rahat Khalifa (Etisalat Facilities Management)

Prior to the glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by a celebrity guest, the industry’s leading experts and organisations will gather for an exclusive exhibition and presentations focusing on the latest innovations and developments within the professional cleaning industry worldwide.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “The BICSc Awards would not be possible without the fantastic support of our sponsors who will be taking part in this year’s daytime exhibition.

“We look forward to welcoming all the fantastic finalists and guests to the awards ceremony where they will be able to celebrate in style!”