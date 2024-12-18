Most shops and supermarkets will be closed on certain days to give staff some well-earned time off.
All stores across Northampton, Daventry and Towcester are shut on Christmas Day, but some also will not open on Boxing Day or January 1, 2025, either. Most will also close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — but all the big chains warn their hours may be subject to late change so it is probably worth checking with your local store before setting out.
Here’s everything you need to know…
1. Supermarket opening times in Northampton over Christmas and New Year
Major supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester have confirmed their festive shopping hours... Photo: Getty Images
2. Tesco, Weston Favell
Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve:5am-7pm — New Year's Day: CLOSED. Photo: Weston Favell Shopping
3. Tesco, Hunsbury
Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 5am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9am-6pm. Photo: Google
4. Asda, Kingsthorpe
Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm — Christmas Day: CLOSED — Boxing Day: 9am-6pm — December 27 to December 30: Normal hours — New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 9pm-6pm. Photo: Google
