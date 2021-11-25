Festive launch of new community space and cafe in Weedon Bec will leave you with head in clouds

Lizzie and Emily are behind the new venture.

Yoga teacher Lizzie Edwards and music specialist Emily Hasson will open the doors to The Cloud Space at the Depot on December 4.

The free Christmas launch takes place in Building 6 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Lizzie said: "The pandemic has taught us that we need community.

The Depot in Weedon Bec.

"The Cloud Space will be about people of all ages and life stages coming together to relax, play and learn. We can’t wait to bring our unique blend of play and relaxation to this beautiful, bright space at the Depot, with its rich history and gorgeous views."

After working together on Happy Clouds, yoga and music for children (happyclouds.co.uk), Lizzie and Emily set up the Cloud Space as a home for their classes and workshops.

Booking is now open for Christmas activities including wreath making, crafts for children, music and special yoga sessions including yoga and brunch.

Lizzie added: "At the heart of the Cloud Space is community; we work with local small businesses to provide a wide range of offerings including crafts, yoga, music, relaxation, birth preparation, storytelling, mindfulness, movement and much more.

More can be fond at thecloudspacenn.co.uk or by following @thecloudspacenn on Instagram or Facebook.

"The Cloud Space also features a unique play café, where parents can come and relax while children play in our large play space with thoughtful opportunities for exploration and play."