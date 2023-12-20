Festive fun shared at Amazon in Daventry

Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes are just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team gears up for Christmas. The team from the Daventry fulfilment centre also enjoyed entertainment from Amazon employee and DJ, Horatiu Muresan, on Black Friday.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at the fulfilment centre in Daventry, spoke on the festivities, saying: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement