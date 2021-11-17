Father Christmas set for annual sleigh tour around Daventry and villages
Father Christmas and his helpers are getting set for his annual visit to Daventry and the surrounding villages.
Santa will be touring the district for the 57th time this December, with a little help from Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry and local community groups.
He will be visiting each area between 6pm and 9pm, and will also be in Bowen Square in the town centre every Saturday throughout December from 9am-1pm, as well as the Daventry Christmas Market on 27 November.
Here's the dates
November 27: Daventry Christmas Market, Daventry High Street
December: 3 Long Buckby, near the Rugby Club and Market Square
December 4: Bowen Square and Everdon in the evening
December 6: Long Buckby Market Square and Braunston
December 7: Southbrook, Danetre Drive and St Andrew's Drive
December 8: Nether Heyford, Newnham and Badby
December 9: Timken, New Forest Way and Royal Gardens
December 10: Flore, Welton and Norton
December 11: Bowen Square
December 13: Kilsby and Barby
December 14: Ashby Fields and Staverton
December 15: Weedon
December 16: Stefen Hill, The Dingle and The Slade
December 17: The Grange, Cherry Orchard and The Medway
December 18: Bowen Square and Byfield in the evening
December 20: Headlands & Middlemore
December 22: The Inlands, Drayton and Warwick Street
December 22: Daneholme and Monksmoor
December 23: Lang Farm
To find out more information and to learn about more events in Daventry, visit visit https://lovedaventry.com/events/