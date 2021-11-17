Father Christmas set for annual sleigh tour around Daventry and villages

Father Christrmas in Daventry on his travels.

Santa will be touring the district for the 57th time this December, with a little help from Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry and local community groups.

He will be visiting each area between 6pm and 9pm, and will also be in Bowen Square in the town centre every Saturday throughout December from 9am-1pm, as well as the Daventry Christmas Market on 27 November.

Here's the dates

November 27: Daventry Christmas Market, Daventry High Street

December: 3 Long Buckby, near the Rugby Club and Market Square

December 4: Bowen Square and Everdon in the evening

December 6: Long Buckby Market Square and Braunston

December 7: Southbrook, Danetre Drive and St Andrew's Drive

December 8: Nether Heyford, Newnham and Badby

December 9: Timken, New Forest Way and Royal Gardens

December 10: Flore, Welton and Norton

December 11: Bowen Square

December 13: Kilsby and Barby

December 14: Ashby Fields and Staverton

December 15: Weedon

December 16: Stefen Hill, The Dingle and The Slade

December 17: The Grange, Cherry Orchard and The Medway

December 18: Bowen Square and Byfield in the evening

December 20: Headlands & Middlemore

December 22: The Inlands, Drayton and Warwick Street

December 22: Daneholme and Monksmoor

December 23: Lang Farm