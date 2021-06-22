Fascinating objects at Daventry Museum's new Victorian exhibition

A great trip out for all the family at Daventry Museum.

Visitors are invited to book free entry to an open day at the exhibition on Saturday, July 3.

Victorian Leisure has been open for over a month after a six-month closure following the second national coronavirus lockdown.

Staff and volunteers have enjoyed welcoming back old and new faces through the museum doors in the past month, many of whom visited during half term, like these lovely visitors pictured here.

Visitors need to book their visit on Saturday by going to www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘Victorian Leisure’ or by ringing 01327 301 246.

Objects on display include examples of early motion picture such as the zoetrope and magic lantern, to an architectural model of a Victorian theatre, Victorian outfits and an extravagant, green fringed, theatre handbill.

There’s a fun family quiz and object hunt available to do at the museum, as well as free peg doll making kits for visitors to take home, along with a free craft book, and templates for making your own Victorian puppet theatre.