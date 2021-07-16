Fantastic family fun and summer sporting celebration on Southbrook

Community fun in Southbrook.

Funding has been secured for the Southbrook Estate Big Thank You Community Clean Up and Celebration.

Graeme Wilson, physical activity development officer at Northamptonshire Sport, said: "I’ve been working with partners involved in the Southbrook Estate Steering Group and successfully applied for £1,000 of funding from the Virgin Media/O2 fund to organise the event.

"With this funding we are purchasing some litter picking equipment for members of the Southbrook community to start their own regular collection and holding this celebration event."

Summer fun for Southbrook.

This will involve a litter pick (11am – 12pm) to start developing the local group using the new equipment, followed by a picnic on the Fishponds grassed area (12.15pm – 1pm).

From 1pm - 3pm visitors will get the chance to try lots of activities provided by local sports clubs/groups as also ties in with it being the first day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Children must be supervised at all times.

For more information contact: Graeme Wilson - 07766 991828, email [email protected]