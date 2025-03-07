Fancy a weekend treat? Here are 11 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Northampton with recent high food hygiene ratings

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST
More than 10 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Northampton and beyond have been given one of the top two food hygiene ratings during the month of February.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of February. Read more here.

Below are the 11 West Northamptonshire cafes, pubs and takeaways that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of February based on inspections completed in January or February.

17 cafes, pubs and takeaways were rated as good or very good for food hygiene last month...

1. Eateries in Northampton and beyond rated four or five stars for food hygiene in February 2025

17 cafes, pubs and takeaways were rated as good or very good for food hygiene last month... Photo: Various

The cafe in Spratton Road, Brixworth was rated five stars after an inspection on January 22.

2. The Workhouse

The cafe in Spratton Road, Brixworth was rated five stars after an inspection on January 22. Photo: Google

The restaurant and cafe in Station Road, Watford has been rated five stars after an inspection on January 20.

3. 70one

The restaurant and cafe in Station Road, Watford has been rated five stars after an inspection on January 20. Photo: FSA

The cafe in Church Street, Weedon was inspected on January 17 and rated five stars.

4. Granny's Cafe

The cafe in Church Street, Weedon was inspected on January 17 and rated five stars. Photo: Google

