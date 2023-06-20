Family-owned business from Badby Lane in Staverton was nominated for an award

A family-owned business has been nominated for the Best Cafe or Tearooms category awards.

Mrs B's Coffee Shop was founded by Debbie and Neil Botterill four years ago in Badby Lane, Staverton.

It was established inside the family’s main business place, the A&N Fireplace Services Stove and Fireplace Showroom.

The showroom opened in March 2018 followed by the coffee shop two months later.

Debbie Botterill, 58, Mrs B's Coffee Shop’s owner, said: “My daughter-in-law is the cook, my daughter runs the front of the house, my sister helps the girls, and my granddaughter and her friend work on Saturdays. It’s a very very family-run business. My son is the fitter and is also a director.”

Pre-ordered afternoon teas, daily sweet treats, and tray bakes are available.

A breakfast menu is available until 11.30am, followed by a lunch menu with various food items.

During the pandemic, Mrs B's Coffee Shop’s owner, Debbie, and her daughter-in-law, Laura, decided to make takeaway afternoon teas. The boxes are made by Mr B, Debbie’s husband.

“They just need to try the cakes and then they’ll keep coming back,” said Laura Botterill, 32, Mrs B's Coffee Shop’s cook.

Mrs B's Coffee Shop was nominated for the Northants Life (NL) Awards 2023 under the Best Cafe or Tearooms category. The business made it into the finals for its category.

“We had a message from Northants Life to say that in the first instance, we’ve been nominated by a customer. For the life of us, we don’t know who the customer is,” said Debbie.

The winners are set to be announced at the NL Awards Evening on Thursday, July 20, at the Chester House Estate, in Wellingborough.

“As a director, all the praise is on the girls, not me. If it wasn’t for the girls, we wouldn’t be in this competition,” said Debbie.

Mrs B's Coffee Shop is open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 3.30pm.

“Please book. I do not like turning customers away. We got enough tables and chairs to cover 24 people,” said Debbie.

The business is available for private hire.

People can vote for Mrs B's Coffee Shop on the Northants Life website.