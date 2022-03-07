Seasonal fun for all family at Daventry's free Easter market
Hop along to town centre for day of Easter fun on April 2
Hop along to Daventry town centre on April 2 for an Easter extravaganza.
Daventry Town Council is hosting an Easter Market along Daventry High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk and Sheaf Street.
There will be idependent stallholders, selling unique gifts and crafts, yummy hot food and drink, Easter trail, face painter and balloon modeller.
Visitors can also enjoy seasonal family entertainment.
It runs from 10am - 3pm.
This market is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council with additional funding from West Northants Council.