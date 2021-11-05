Family fun and fantastic fireworks at free event in Daventry

Enjoy the fireworks in Daventry.

Daventry Town Council's event is set to be bigger, better and brighter than ever after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to celebrations last year.

It takes place on Saturday, November 6 at the Parker E-Act Academy School and everyone is invited to watch the display.

Gates will open at 6pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

The display itself is orchestrated by local award-winning fireworks company MLE Pyrotechnics, who have confirmed that this year will be better than the last. This spectacular family friendly evening is free entry for all.

Cllr Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Council, said: “People come from all over the county to view our fireworks display. We are very pleased that we continue to offer this event, with free admission, so that it can be enjoyed by the community. I know that it will be a superb event for the whole family to enjoy.”

The event includes various food and drink vendors and there will also be something for those with a sweet tooth including toffee apples, candy floss, retro sweets, cakes, doughnuts and more. Food and drink will be available form 6pm – 9pm when the event finishes.

Sparklers are not permitted on site so please can we ask residents not to bring any if attending.