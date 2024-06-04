Family business owners sold pub in Daventry town centre that may be converted into new Indian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family recently took the “sad” decision to close its pub in Daventry town centre.

Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant, located in Market Square, closed down in May 2024.

After selling the property, Pammy Raydemir and her husband, Mahmut (Ata), revealed that the new owners are planning to establish a new restaurant at the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the end of the month, one of the new owners, Ash Miah, reportedly intends to open an Indian restaurant at the venue.

Mahmut (Ata) Raydemir and his wife, Pammy, pictured at Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant’s opening ceremony.

Pammy said: “It was too much for us. We could not cope with it. My husband was working seven days a week.

“It is a really lovely place. It was sad for us to do that, but we had to because it was just not sustainable.”

The restaurant opened its doors to the public in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pammy said: “We took it on; we did all the renovations, and we had some ideas. First, we were thinking of the upstairs to open as a steakhouse. That was one of the ideas.

“And the downstairs to be like a regular pub. And then it was that idea of renovating it and selling it. And then eventually, that didn't materialise. So we opened it up. We really went for it for that year; I mean, we did so much. So much.”

Situated in the Abbey Building, the historical Georgian property was established in 1826 as a National School before being repurposed as pubs and clubs.

“People were very excited because they had so many memories there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a lot of work that went in there. We spend a lot of money renovating that place,” said Pammy.

The husband and wife refurbished the single-storey building's first floor, adding a bar, stage, dance floor, and sitting area.

“It was amazing. I think it was a very good addition to the town.

“It was a gift to Daventry, really. The building was derelict and sort of just going down,” said Pammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pasha's Bar and Restaurant was formally closed last month after the family sold its premises.

Pammy claims to have heard rumours that the new owners, one of whom goes by Ash Miah, could be launching a "traditional" pub downstairs with an Indian restaurant on the building's first floor.

She said that the pub's name could change soon.

“Pasha is actually a real gold mine if people do it the right way.

“It is a place that will be fantastic for events,” said Pammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has been running the award-winning Alacati Grill Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine in High Street, Daventry, since November 2020.

“Alacati is really our baby. I mean, it is our business. We love it.

“We invite everybody to come to our Alacati and try our authentic Turkish cuisine. It is all freshly made and top quality meat. It is a taste of Turkey, really, on your doorstep,” said Pammy.