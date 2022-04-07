Families hop along to Easter Market in Daventry for free seasonal fun

Alan Burns took this wonderful picture of the Easter Bunny saying 'hello' to Lynne Taylor.

Daventry town was alive with sound and colour at the weekend as visitors flocked to the free Easter Market.

It was held by Daventry Town Council on Saturday (April 2) and included a diverse range of street foods, artisan groceries, clothing, jewellery, homeware and arts and crafts.

Families enjoyed the stilt-walking Easter Bunny, face-painter, balloon modeller, Easter egg trail and even a mini petting farm.

Families flock to the Easter Market in Daventry. Picture: John Barnstable.

They were able to choose from a selection of freshly prepared hot food including a hog roast, halloumi burgers or fries, Jamaican dishes, and various street food options. The selection of artisan grocers was equally varied including sweet treats such as luxury chocolate, fudge and gourmet doughnuts to continental cheeses and olives.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale said: “It was wonderful to see our town centre buzzing with so many happy faces. As well as enjoying great food and everything else on offer, the event also encouraged more people into the town centre which is great for local businesses.

"There is a huge amount of work that takes place behind the scenes to ensure the safe and smooth running of town events including logistics and last-minute challenges, so a big thank you to the dedicated staff at Daventry Town Council for all their amazing efforts to make the day such a success”

Daventry Town Council would like to thank all those who attended, along with the brilliant traders. Plus, Juice Sound Ltd who provided the technical services and equipment.

Enjoying the stalls. Picture: John Barnstable.

The market is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council with additional funding provided for the Easter Market from West Northants Council.