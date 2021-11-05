Explosive night of fireworks and fun in Flore this weekend

Fun in Flore this weekend.

Organisers of the Flore Bonfire and Firework Display have pulled out all the stops for 2021's extravaganza after the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on festivities.

Flore Scout Group leader Tess Chamberlin, who is one of the organisers, said: "We've really blown the budget this year and we're hoping for a spectacular event.

"The fun takes place on Saturday, November 6, and there will be children's rides, music, sweets, hot food, drinks and live entertainment. Everyone is welcome to come along."

It kicks off at 6pm with a candlelight procession from the scout hut in King's Lane, followed at 6.30pm by a bonfire at Brodie Lodge playing field.

Fireworks will light up the night sky from 7.30pm.