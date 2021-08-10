Explore Daventry's culinary heritage and culture with festival

What treasures are waiting to be uncovered?

Heritage Open Days returns in September and gives people the chance to explore places and try new experiences.

Many events will explore this year’s theme, Edible England, offering opportunities to learn about food production, celebrate local specialities and uncover the customs and quirks around what we eat and drink.

Daventry Museum – Edible England Display & Town Trail features long-forgotten kitchen utensils as well as some familiar cooking devices that are still in use today. The museum will be sharing tips from wartime cookbooks alongside traditional Northamptonshire recipes.

It runs on September 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17 from 9.30am to 1.30pm and on September 18 from 10am - 2pm. Booking is required.

Sarah Holloway, programme manager for Heritage Open Days, said: “We’re all interested in where we live but we don’t necessarily know the stories behind the buildings and spaces we walk past each day. Our event organisers keep finding creative ways to tell these tales and keep them alive.

“The days connect people through shared experiences and this year, that feels more important than ever. It’s also one of the reasons we chose Edible England as our theme. Food brings people together and what we eat and drink is at the heart of much of our culture, our history, our communities, and our daily lives.”

To see the many venues which are taking part, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting