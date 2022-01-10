Experience taste of Turkish delight as restaurant opens at Daventry's Regal Centre
Visitors have been enjoying a taste of Turkish delight at a new award-winning outlet in Daventry.
The Regal Centre is fully let after the town’s first 50-cover restaurant opened for business.
Alaturka Doner UK has opened at unit 3 after franchise manager Muhammad Mahmood agreed a 15-year lease with national commercial property and investment company LCP, which owns and manages the centre.
The nationwide franchise, which was last year named as one of the best kebab shops in the customer satisfaction category of the British Kebab Awards, serves a range of Turkish specialities, including healthy traditional kebabs, sides and desserts.
Martin Wade, LCP asset manager, said: "We’re starting 2022 on a really positive note, with the opening of the last available unit at the Regal Centre, and are pleased to see Alaturka Doner UK join the occupiers at this thriving shopping parade in the town, completing the line up.”
The restaurant opens just three months after Indigo Sun opened a tanning shop at the centre, boasting the latest range of sunbeds, including lie down beds with hybrid technology/red light therapy/Bluetooth connect and cinematic sound.
The Regal Centre comprises nine retail units, including Papa John’s, Specsavers, Domino’s, Subway and Clinton’s Cards, and provides free parking up to 2.5 hours.