New accommodation has opened at a Grade II listed former prison hospital in Northamptonshire.

‘The Quarters’ has opened at The Depot in Weedon Bec and boasts the latest smart technology in executive suites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Depot was originally a military hospital before being converted into accommodation for army personnel. It is now a business space home to shops, a yoga studio, offices, storage units, eateries and more.

The new suites at The Depot, Weedon Bec. Photo: John Owen Photography.

Six suites have now been opened at the site for businesses to utilise. The décor in the rooms include reminders of the site’s patriotic heritage, featuring the bold use of Union Flags.

Owner of The Depot Michael Chittenden said: “We’re now 10 years down the line since taking over The Depot and refurbishing the buildings for modern use while retaining their heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have over 100 businesses based here now, so it makes sense to offer them the facility to stay overnight on site if they wish, or for anyone visiting them to have that convenience.

“The suites provide guests with plenty of room to work, or stretch out and make yourself at home for as long as you need to stay.

The new suites are part of a wider plan including a care home. Photo: John Owen Photography.

“We’re just minutes from the motorway network, but in a secure, quiet and relaxing location – with ample free parking, 24-hour keyless access, ultrafast WiFi, smart TVs and free Netflix entertainment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Architect for the renovation project, Paul Vick, says that bringing The Quarters back to life marks a significant point in the site’s history.

He said: “Before we became involved, the original plans for the site involved knocking down buildings, including some of great historical interest, to make way for retail space.

“Our approach has been to restore the buildings one by one and make them fit for use for centuries to come. It’s been a major investment in time and money, but the results and user enjoyment speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement